Pandemic observations
Due to strict isolation, a so-called Third-World country, Vietnam, has had only 288 confirmed cases, 233 recovered and no deaths during this pandemic (as of May 8).
Coronavirus has also revealed a lot of greedy people who panic during a toilet paper/hand sanitizer crisis.
Several years ago when gas prices first rose to $4 per gallon, I told a lot of people to bear it, stay home and gas prices would go down. Instead people refused to stay home and yet complained about high gas prices. (Poor people were the exception.)
Right now gas prices are way down because people were forced to stay home, but yet complain about not being able enjoy traveling to Disney World etc.
All I say to the issues is go ahead and gripe while you wipe.
Edward Martin
Samson
