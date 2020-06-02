Congratulations to the people of Dothan for demonstrating (protesting) in a peaceful, civil manner!
I think there are millions of Americans who are outraged at what happened in Minneapolis and the senseless reaction to that tragedy and yet we, like Dothan, choose not to "soil our own beds."
James Adie
Enterprise
