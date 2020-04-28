Plain common sense

Some Americans would still place a third-world minority label on the densely populated country called Vietnam. Within the last few weeks, I felt led to keep track of the following. Understanding, the government of Vietnam prepared for the COVID-19 outbreak before it recorded its first case. Out of 95 million people with only 268 confirmed cases — 97 active and 171 recovered with no deaths — as of April 17, 2020. Compared to some stone-age U.S. governments.

Edward Martin

Samson

