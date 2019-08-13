It’s nice to see people that will be able to vote for Sunday alcohol sales. I am tired of being an honorary religious member on Sundays. Perhaps we might even see local lottery sales as well sometime soon.
Ronald Stepp
Enterprise
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It’s nice to see people that will be able to vote for Sunday alcohol sales. I am tired of being an honorary religious member on Sundays. Perhaps we might even see local lottery sales as well sometime soon.
Ronald Stepp
Enterprise
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.