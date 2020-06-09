What would be wrong with requiring members of a police force to carry liability insurance to cover lawsuits arising from alleged bad behavior? With a reported 18 complaints filed against him, the killer of George Floyd would have probably priced himself out of the market years before he became a murderer of some degree.
If we tax slaves can be forced to buy insurance to drive our vehicle on the highway, it wouldn't be much of a stretch to let the free market determine if a cop has become too much of a financial liability for them to afford the exorbitant premiums that would follow chronic bad behavior, and the people of the community wouldn't be stuck with (directly) footing the bill.
We need the police to keep the peace, but armed tax-collecting bullies, asset forfeitures, and errant home-invaders need to be weeded out.
Like nature, a culture and society both abhor a vacuum; and defunding police will create a vacuum that will be filled by something that is almost guaranteed to be much worse. The plans for such a horror were laid long ago. Real men must speak out against such a horror and stop it, or a real civil war will be the result, and the people that will suffer the most are the ones the communist traitors are claiming to want to help.
Joe Fondren
Hartford
