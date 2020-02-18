Pondering the cost of freedom
I’m having a problem understanding something. Maybe someone in your reading audience can help me.
I went to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office to purchase my pistol permit, and I was thinking while I was waiting. I wonder why no one pays $20 to speak freely under the First Amendment of the Constitution. No one pays $20 under the Fourth Amendment to be secure in their homes.
I’m just lost, and a great Bible verse for today is Ecclesiastes 10:2.
Start charging people $20 to speak freely and for the press to report the news.
Charles Creel
Chancellor
