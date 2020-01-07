The death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad has generated much dialogue. He was there, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for the sole purpose of killing American troops and diplomats. Thankfully, an accurate and appropriately named Reaper missile prevented him from achieving his objective.
There were no adverse comments — only praise — when former President Barack Obama ordered the attack to kill Osama Bin Laden. Not so with President Trump. His approval to take out an equally dangerous terrorist was appreciated around the world, but condemned by his critics at home.
Incredibly, some people prefer to mourn the death of a thug rather than praise the administration’s efforts to keep Americans safe. An article in the New York Times portrayed Soleimani as a gentle and introspective man who recited poetry.
Critics who bemoan the death of this man in fear of escalation or retaliation need to be informed of something Iran has embraced for decades — death to America. In naming Soleimani’s successor, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, said: “The plan of the force will be exactly the same as the plan during martyr Soleimani’s tenure.”
Enough said.
William H. Bell
Dothan
