I am not against improving downtown Dothan. I am against spending taxpayers’ money on private property. In fact, I thought it was against the law to do that.
I wish our city commissioners would at least make the owners of these downtown properties pay back the money with low-interest loans, or agree to give back this free money when the owner sells the property, or give the property to the city before we spend money on fixing up property.
I bet if you had an old, run-down house that the city would not give you money to fix it up. Instead they would condemn the house and make you pay a fine if you didn't do something with it. Maybe there is something about downtown property that we don't know about, like gold underneath or their friends own it. Oops, we are supposed to act like we don't know anything.
Ken McKissack
Dothan
