Protest: A statement expressing disapproval of, or objection to something.
Riot: A violent disturbance of the peace by a crowd.
I point this out because you people in the news business have a problem with these two words. What happened in Los Angeles after the Rodney King incident was worthy of anger and protest. But instead, people rioted. They endangered innocent lives and destroyed both private and public property, even those who were not responsible for what happened to Rodney King.
What happened in Ferguson, Missouri, after Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown, an action that I thought was justifiable, was a riot, not a protest. It's funny, Obama preached civility, but he didn't practice it. He didn't personally take part in the Ferguson or New York riots, but he certainly gave his approval. He might as well have given those people license to riot.
What that Minneapolis police officer did to George Floyd was inexcusable and unjustifiable. Floyd was on the ground with his hands cuffed behind him. The officer should have helped him to his feet, taken him to his patrol car, opened the rear passenger door, put him inside the backseat, closed the door, and driven him to the jailhouse, handed him off to a corrections officer, and then got back into his car, gone back to his precinct and filled out a report. He has endangered his fellow officers both in Minneapolis and every other city and state across the country. What's more is that he awakened the so-called "anti-fascists," and I mean Antifa, which really should change its name, or at the very least drop the anti and add the letters s-c-I-s-t to their name.
What the supporters of George Floyd are doing now in Minneapolis right this minute is also inexcusable and unjustifiable. Someone tell me what Auto Zone, Target, and other stores and privately-owned businesses have done to deserve being burned to the ground. The people engaging in riots are giving the police a reason to be rough with them. They are showing that they could care less about justice and peace. They just love an excuse to go out and behave like a bunch of savages.
Danny Armstrong
Dothan
