Good schools and a strong community go hand in hand. Homeowners, parents, community, and businesses enjoy the benefits of a good school system.
The reorganization of Dothan City Schools was strategically designed and implemented to ensure all students receive a high-quality education and are fully prepared for college and careers. Change is difficult for some; it requires a visionary leader with courage and integrity to guide others to step out of their comfort zone and create real forward change.
I am proud to be a part of Dothan City Schools and the Dothan community that supports quality education. The pride and confidence in our school district are humbling. I am honored to be a part of Dothan City Schools where district personnel and the community offer caring support and commitment to our schools and are dedicated to children first with the determination of all students, by name, to graduation.
Beth Taliaferro Bouchard, principal
Girard Intermediate School
Dothan City Schools
