The daily criticism of President Donald Trump is lame at best, and well, quite tiresome and very telling. Again, just this morning, “Trump creates an atmosphere of fear.” I, for one, am a reasonable thinking person, as our president has proven to be. Since when do proud Americans run from the truth? Never!

Facing the truth, pulling together, and pressing toward resolution “trumps” hiding behind clichés and political maneuvering. For those living in La-La Land, I invite you to put your rational mind in gear, don your work clothes, and join the real world.

Jan Moore

Geneva

