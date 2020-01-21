The political season being upon us, we are all quite aware of being hit with a plethora of political ads. Now in my opinion, it’s one thing to have someone else speak your message for you, where you chime in at the end and say you approved that message. But it seems to me that there’s something wrong with a candidate mouthing their own political message and then looking you square in the eye and stating that they approve of what they just said. At best, perhaps this is a case of monkey see, monkey do. At worst, it may be a sign of intelligence or a measure of intellectual capacity.
Now if you don’t get this, let me say that my name is Deane Kogelschatz, and I approve this letter to the editor.
Deane E. Kogelschatz
Cottonwood
