It appears another outlier U.S. Senator wannabe, Tommy Tuberville, favors using “smarter foreign workers” to fill higher-paying Alabama jobs, as quoted by Breitbart News regarding Tuberville's words on the Jeff Poor Radio Show and others.
It seems Tuberville was once hired into physical education at a Cow College up north of here somewhere. Unsubstantiated rumor says he was once charged with impersonating a college football coach, but the charge was later dropped for a lack of evidence.
You reckon Tuberville ever contemplates that if Higher (Sic) Education would focus less on charging obscene amounts for cramming Cultural Communism, a la Antonio Gramcci, down the throats of American students, and focus more on a quality basic education in the STEM fields, that there might just be a lot less so-called need for foreigners?
Joe Fondren
Hartford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.