I grew up in Dothan and attended Dothan High School. In the mid-1960s Dothan High was integrated with two young men, James Britt and James Huntington. I recall vividly the Ku Klux Klan marching in front of the school. On the first day of school, my Advanced Physiology teacher, Mr. Hollingsworth, asked me to meet with him in the hallway. He asked me to be James Britt’s lab partner. Of course, I said I would be happy to be James’ lab partner. I asked Mr. Hollingsworth why he picked me and was surprised to learn it was because I was the only Jewish student in that grade at Dothan High. (I was the only Jewish student in my class in Dothan from kindergarten until the end of high school). Apparently, Mr. Hollingsworth thought it would be appropriate for two minorities to be lab partners.
I think back over these times and now realize how courageous James Britt and James Huntington were to integrate Dothan High. I recall how poorly they were mistreated during PE. I enjoyed being James’ lab partner, but never asked him anything about himself or his family. I never told him about my brother, sisters or my parents. I never invited him to join me and my friends for lunch. I never invited him over to my house to meet my family. Maybe people didn’t do that back then. During these times of Black Lives Matter, I am ashamed that I did not play a more active role in the mid-1960s. It would not have taken much effort. I have attempted to make contact with James Britt but have been unable to make contact. He may not remember me, but I remember him. I know Dothan High is celebrated its 100th anniversary.
Rick Blumenfeld
Atlanta
