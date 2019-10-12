I was saddened to read of the passing of Dr. Charles T. Allen III. My father, the late Donald Murphy, was a patient of Dr. Allen. My father had Parkinson’s disease, and his uncontrollable movements made it difficult for him to sit still for some moments at a time. Dr. Allen would pause and allow him to get through moments of uncontrolled movement. Only then would he continue to help my father as he performed his kind treatment. I will always remember him for this kind treatment and patience for a good man who could not help what was happening to him. Rest in peace, Dr. Allen; you will always be remembered by our family.

Jean Everett

Dothan

