I was saddened to read of the passing of Dr. Charles T. Allen III. My father, the late Donald Murphy, was a patient of Dr. Allen. My father had Parkinson’s disease, and his uncontrollable movements made it difficult for him to sit still for some moments at a time. Dr. Allen would pause and allow him to get through moments of uncontrolled movement. Only then would he continue to help my father as he performed his kind treatment. I will always remember him for this kind treatment and patience for a good man who could not help what was happening to him. Rest in peace, Dr. Allen; you will always be remembered by our family.
Jean Everett
Dothan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.