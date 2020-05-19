When Lee Iacocca was fired as president of Ford Motor Company, he did not despair. He was aware of self-sacrifice, the value of hard work, and the dignity of labor. Many of his employment offers were lucrative, but had nothing to do with the automotive industry.
Iacocca was a car man at heart, however, so he readily accepted the ailing Chrysler Corporation’s invitation to run it for the same salary he had at Ford. As its chief executive officer, after being turned down by the banks, he convinced Congress to lend $1.2 billion to save the insolvent automaker. He was successful in not only resurrecting Chrysler, but repaying the loan astonishingly early.
The man was an eternal optimist. He acknowledged we live in a nation blessed with an abundance of natural resources and resourceful people, and that we’ll make it. He was convinced that hard work and productivity is a symbol of freedom envied throughout the world — a timely vision for the situation facing our nation today.
Iacocca’s autobiography was printed 35 years ago. He wrote: “The political parties can debate the means, but both parties must embrace the end objective, which is to make America great again.” He was revered, not ridiculed, for this idealism. God rest his soul.
William H. Bell
Dothan
