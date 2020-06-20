Little House on the Prairie should have been named Michael Landon on the Prairie. It’s so far removed from the book. Mary never married; Carrie married a widower with two sons; Grace married a farmer. Laura was the only one who had children — a boy who died and Rose, who became an author in her own right.

Charles Ingalls died in 1902. They only lived in Walnut Grove for five years; the rest of their lives were in De Smet, South Dakota, except for Laura, Almanzo, and Rose. They moved to Mansfield, Missouri.

Mansfield is around 60 miles from where I grew up. I could have met her in 1953 at a book signing in Springfield, Missouri; I would have been 12 and she was 86.

Charles Ingalls’ family was Congregational in religious belief. They went to the Methodist Church a lot. His favorite hymn was “In the Sweet By and By.”

I told my sons I could have met Laura Ingalls Wilder —“Was that in the 1800s, Mom?”

Excuse me while I go find a paddle.

Pat Skeen

Dothan

