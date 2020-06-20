Little House on the Prairie should have been named Michael Landon on the Prairie. It’s so far removed from the book. Mary never married; Carrie married a widower with two sons; Grace married a farmer. Laura was the only one who had children — a boy who died and Rose, who became an author in her own right.
Charles Ingalls died in 1902. They only lived in Walnut Grove for five years; the rest of their lives were in De Smet, South Dakota, except for Laura, Almanzo, and Rose. They moved to Mansfield, Missouri.
Mansfield is around 60 miles from where I grew up. I could have met her in 1953 at a book signing in Springfield, Missouri; I would have been 12 and she was 86.
Charles Ingalls’ family was Congregational in religious belief. They went to the Methodist Church a lot. His favorite hymn was “In the Sweet By and By.”
I told my sons I could have met Laura Ingalls Wilder —“Was that in the 1800s, Mom?”
Excuse me while I go find a paddle.
Pat Skeen
Dothan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.