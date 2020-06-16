If a certain political party wins elections this November, you will see:

Marijuana legalized; drug addictions increase; crimes increase; illegal immigrants granted amnesty; free college for some and tuition rise for others; churches not allowed to preach against certain sins; freedom of speech curtailed more; global warming beliefs shut down industries; welfare and socialism increase; gun rights restricted more; and U.S. currency devalued.

Which party am I talking about?

Ken McKissack

Dothan

