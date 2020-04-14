Why don't we have adequate PPE? This question was answered simply and accurately Sunday on 60 Minutes by our own government official. He actually told the truth. We have “outsourced” goods for cheap labor, increased corporate gain, and sheer greed. That's why we don't have gowns, gloves, masks and ventilators to care for America’s own.
We're told we can't manufacture in America because of regulations, minimum wages, and government restrictions. No. As they send textiles, auto parts, and tennis shoes out of this country for tremendous profit, we are still paying $20 for t-shirts and $120 for tennis shoes. They are reaping and pocketing the profit.
Look at corporate CEOs' salaries. They don't have a beach house — they have villas in the islands, mountain resorts in Aspen, and lifestyles beyond the “average”person’s wildest dream.
Yes, we can “Make America Great.” Yes, we can be independent. Yes, we can buy “Made in America.” But not until the deep pockets of corporate America are curbed and controlled. “Because we've always done it that way” isn't cutting it today. It's time to look at how we arrived here. When you retire do you draw your salary the rest of your life? Do you have unlimited, wasted, and unaccounted-for expense budgets? Are you totally unaccountable to anyone for your actions?
Will we be angry now and apathetic tomorrow — if we survive this? On and on unfair, ridiculous waste and apathy.
Dale Shaw
Dothan
