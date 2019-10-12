I have not seen U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby on the networks relating his opinion about President Trump and his conduct in office. I have seen several other GOP congressmen embarrass themselves by doing that, so I expect Sen. Shelby is hunkering down, waiting to see which way the wind is blowing.
Sen. Shelby has been office for decades, and he has taken an oath of office more than most other politicians. In my opinion, he knows what President Trump has done, repeatedly, are grounds for impeachment. But will he listen to his better angels, or will he agree with the dictates of Sen. Mitch McConnell, and slavishly vote to not impeach Trump.
All of the Senators have to vote to impeach or not impeach. They collectively are the jury. They individually have to live with the vote they cast.
George G. Reese Jr.
Enterprise
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.