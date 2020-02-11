Only a short time before being introduced by the president at the State of the Union, Brig. Gen. Charles McGee was promoted to his present rank by the president personally. What a wonderful belated birthday present for Gen. McGee, who celebrated his 100th a few weeks ago. He is the last survivor of the Tuskegee Airmen. He served American in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.
Another patriotic American was recognized by the president when he had First Lady Melania adorn Rush Limbaugh with the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Medal of Freedom. Rush reluctantly told listeners the previous day that he has been diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer. Most people offer prayers for successful treatment. Rush is a man of faith who will appreciate intercessory prayers. Sad to say, there are many liberals who cheer his malady.
Following the SOTU, the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitman, gave the Democratic response. She stated that Americans are capable of great things when we work together. Well said, governor.
Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s response was to rip her copy of the president’s optimistic speech to shreds. When asked why, she said it deserved to be torn up. Classy, Nancy! So much for working together, Gov. Whitman.
William H. Bell
Dothan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.