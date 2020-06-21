I don’t know how many folks read Star Parker’s writings, but her June 11 column entitled “Truth will reveal deceit US faces” is the most accurate definition and solution to the current national problem I’ve seen. Unfortunately, it is akin to pushing a rope uphill. She writes, “It is simply delusional to suggest that there has been hardly any change in the gaps in income and wealth between blacks and the rest of the nation over the more than half-century since the passage of the Civil Rights Act because of ‘systemic racism’.” She adds, “If there is a racism that accounts for these persistent disparities, it is the racism of big government liberals.” Then she lists some groups signing on to this delusion. And we see vividly, every day, the “results” these groups are foisting upon citizens who disagree with their delusional perspective.
She asks the question, “Why do racial disparities persist in America today?” And now we get to the core of the issue. No one in my lifetime has stated it better than Dr. James Heckman, a Nobel Prize-winning professor in economics. In an interview, he was asked, “What do you think are the main barriers to income or social mobility?” His answer: “The main barriers to developing effective policies for income and social mobility is fear of honest engagement in the changes in the American family and the consequences it has wrought. It is politically incorrect to express the truth and go to the source of problems. Public discourse, such as it is, cannot speak honestly about matters of culture, race and gender. Powerful censorship is at play across the entire society. …”
The silent majority becomes even more silent rather than subject themselves to the censorship and violence extant within brainwashed radical groups and corporate entities that seek to stifle and suppress any opposing thoughts or discourse that might enable us to get to the truth. The First Amendment is essentially dead. Every day we see or hear of persons being chastised or dismissed because they dared to express a thought that disagrees with the PC crowd. Tear down those flags! Remove those monuments! The mob roars and the truths of history are obliterated.
We should be praising God that we live in a Constitutional Republic. True democracy is mob rule. The Electoral College is the only thing that stands between us and blue state mob rule. Never forget it!
William Bass
Hartford
