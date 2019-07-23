Our RV broke down when the transmission went out on July 3. We explained that we had my 91-year-old mom with us, and we needed help.
After getting a tow truck to the Florida border, it was loaded up and hauled to Bondy’s Ford dealership in Dothan. We arrived after the service center closed and found Tommy Lamb from Hertz rental agency waiting with a car. We immediately went for supper, stopping for a delicious meal at Fire Stone Wood Fired Grill. We asked for our bill, but were told someone else had already paid for our meal.
I just want to say thanks to everyone. Your kindness was greatly appreciated as you went above and beyond.
The Chapin family
Hernando, Florida
