Good morning, Wiregrass. I know that the last couple of months have been extremely stressful for most everyone so I thought that we should try and dedicate at least one day a week, more if possible, to greatly reducing our stress. Here are a few suggestions on how to accomplish this.
For the entire day, do the following:
Do not tune onto any news channels.
Do not listen to any talk radio.
Do not read the newspaper.
Do not check the stock market or your retirement account.
Do not discuss politics or the economy.
Do not let anger get the best of you. I know a guy who became so angry because of what someone said that he reached out and cut the person’s ear off. Boy, did he get a come to Jesus talk that day!
Do not go out and get a Lysol injection to prevent or cure the virus. Use Grey Goose instead.
If someone calls and wants to share some gossip with you, tell them that you can't talk at the moment because you have to count the rolls of TP that you have stored in the garage.
If you get behind someone hogging the left lane with nowhere to go and all day to get there, don't get upset and call them ugly names as you pull around them and perform a brake check. Save that energy for the next day, because it will surely happen again.
Communicate with family and friends and remember to keep the conversation positive and uplifting.
Think of something that your child, grandchild, or other family member did or said that always makes you smile.
Crawl out of bed at 6 a.m. or earlier, go outside and listen to the birds sing and enjoy the peacefulness of the morning air.
If you need a good read, I know a book that is totally awesome! But just a word of caution, on your destress day, don't read the first half of the book or the last chapter of the second half of the book, for these sections can be kind of scary. Just be sure to watch for and pay close attention to the change of color of the letters from black to red!
Finally, if you get a chance to thank a first responder or someone in the medical field for their heroic service, please do so.
Hope this helps you to have a great day!
Ed Jett
Dothan
