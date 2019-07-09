We just want to thank members of the Sunday School class of Headland Baptist Church for the hospitality they showed in the recent death of our brother Sammy Austin. They prepared a wonderful meal for our family after the funeral service at their church. Their love and concern for our family at time of grieving was so appreciated. You don't see this everyday, but here in the South it is a appreciated gesture.

Rick Austin

Dothan

