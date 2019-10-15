Critics of the Trump administration have rushed to denounce the decision to remove the 50 to 100 troops (Chris Wallace refers to them as a "trip wire).
Some call this a “sellout” of the Syrian Kurds, but that’s not true.
Washington is not “abandoning the Kurds" and received no payoff from Ankara for moving a few American troops out of harm's way. Turkey was going to make this move regardless of whether those troops were there or not.
Further, Washington’s partnership with Syrian Kurds never included a commitment to help them fight Turkey (who is a NATO ally of ours); Washington was only helping the Kurds fight and defeat ISIS.
The United States still supports Syrian Kurds and Iraqi Kurds against ISIS. But Washington has remained militarily neutral regarding Turkey’s complaints about the threats Syrian Kurds pose to Turkey. And some of the Kurds have been launching terror attacks within Turkey.
Again, the Pentagon continues to support the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces against ISIS but has declined to work with the Kurdish armed faction within the those forces, the People’s Protection Units (YPG in its Kurdish acronym), to resist the Turkish intervention. Turkey is, after all, a NATO member, which means we can't start a war against Turkey on behalf of the Kurds.
If American servicemen had been killed, we would have been forced to take some kind of military action against Turkey. And 50 to 100 U.S. servicemen weren't there to protect the Kurds from Turkey. Pulling those troops was a logical and necessary decision.
Richard McCuistian
Enterprise
