The New York Times’ 1619 project is structured to foment division and, like so many other pseudo-historical works, is basically propaganda that twists reality to that end. Here are some numbers the NYT leaves out.
Of the 12.5 million Africans taken out of Africa between 1501 and 1875:
>> 46% of this 12.5 million went to Portugal and Brazil
>> 26% went to English slave holdings
>> 11% went to the French
>> 8% to Spanish holdings
>> 4% went to the Dutch
>> 2.4% came to North America
Congress passed and Thomas Jefferson signed an anti-slave-trade law in 1807 that went into effect in Jan. 1, 1808, when there were 124 nations that still had legalized slavery.
America signed this law against the slave trade before any other nation. England passed the same kind of law, but it went into effect slightly before America's law, which was signed before the English law.
England was the first nation to make actual slavery illegal in 1833. America was fourth, making slavery illegal in 1865. This put America in the top 1% of nations in the world taking action to make slavery illegal.
Today, 94 of the United Nations member nations still have legal slavery.
The New York Times 1619 Project claims America was founded to preserve slavery, which is patently false. In 1619, there was a group of 19 slaves captured from a ship that landed in Virginia, but those people worked for seven years, earned their freedom, and were then given their own land by the State of Virginia.
Before 1619 (and afterward) between 20% and 40% of native Americans were enslaved by other native American tribes. It was a way of life that pre-dated the coming of the white man to this continent. Native Americans also enslaved white people they captured, as well as black people — nobody ever talks about that.
As a matter of fact, by the time of the Civil War, Native Americans owned more black slaves than white men did.
And in South Carolina at that time, 43% of free blacks owned black slaves.
The 1619 project is dishonest and structured to poison American citizens' perspective on our own country.
Richard McCuistian
Enterprise
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.