This political nonsense has been ongoing since pre-election of 2016.
The American voters put Donald Trump in office.
Now we are being insulted over and over again by the media,etc., because of our choice.
Maybe the silent majority has had their fill of being taken advantage of by his predecessors.
Not all of us are “cattle” mentality.
Barbara Vail
Dothan
