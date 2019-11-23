On Monday, Oct. 28, I was driving from a doctor’s appointment in Dothan to my home in Geneva. I was on Highway 41 near Bellwood when my car started acting sporadically and I wrecked and totaled my car.
Two very nice gentlemen stopped to assist me as I awaited the arrival of the ambulance. However, I was not able to thank them when the police and ambulance arrived because I didn’t know their whereabouts. I had to be removed from my car through my sunroof by ambulance workers.
If anyone should know who these gentlemen were, please let them know that I would like to express my heartfelt thanks for staying with me until the ambulance arrived. I am sincerely grateful to them and my whishes are that God will richly bless then.
Kitty E. Capshaw
Geneva
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.