On Monday, Oct. 28, I was driving from a doctor’s appointment in Dothan to my home in Geneva. I was on Highway 41 near Bellwood when my car started acting sporadically and I wrecked and totaled my car.

Two very nice gentlemen stopped to assist me as I awaited the arrival of the ambulance. However, I was not able to thank them when the police and ambulance arrived because I didn’t know their whereabouts. I had to be removed from my car through my sunroof by ambulance workers.

If anyone should know who these gentlemen were, please let them know that I would like to express my heartfelt thanks for staying with me until the ambulance arrived. I am sincerely grateful to them and my whishes are that God will richly bless then.

Kitty E. Capshaw

Geneva

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments