The positive side of stay-at-home order

Since the stay-at-home order took effect, I’ve only had to pick up trash along the road in front of my house one or two days a week, not like the four to five days a week before the order.

That’s better, but it shouldn’t be any days a week. Dothan is a nice city and a great place to live, but Let’s stop the littering.

Ken Gibbons

Dothan

