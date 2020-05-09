The positive side of stay-at-home order
Since the stay-at-home order took effect, I’ve only had to pick up trash along the road in front of my house one or two days a week, not like the four to five days a week before the order.
That’s better, but it shouldn’t be any days a week. Dothan is a nice city and a great place to live, but Let’s stop the littering.
Ken Gibbons
Dothan
