The president’s credibility
The quote for today comes from the Dothan Eagle in an article titled, “Trump tours, touts mask factory--but chooses not to wear one.” The quote comes from President Donald Trump: “The people of our country should think of themselves as warriors. We have to open.”
OK, got that? As a citizen of America, you must be willing to die so people like Trump can get re-elected to office and continue to pilfer tax money from you. This from a dude whose daddy bribed a doctor to keep him out of Vietnam while I was on my second tour, getting shot down in flames, while carrying body bags filled with young draftees off the battlefield (Google CH-47 66-19032).
Now, America has the highest number of COVID-19 (aka Trumpvirus) cases in the world and has more than 71,000 deaths. How many of these cases and deaths can be laid at Trump’s doorsteps? I would say more than half. He was pilfering money from FEMA to build his wall and dismantling the team that studies and advises about pandemics. He has told 16,241 lies or misleading statements in three years, so he has no credibility. He has constantly lied about the virus itself, even claiming it was a “hoax” spread by China, the Democrats, and others, wasting two months that could have been a vital factor in preventing its spread.
Vice President Mike Pence visited a medical facility, was asked to wear a mask like all the other people in the photo-op, and then he and “Mother” told at least three different lies as to why he refused to wear a mask. I suppose if he had shown up naked and everyone else was clothed, he wouldn’t have gotten the hint.
Carl L. Hess
Ozark
