If anyone is out there who doesn’t know what Trump Derangement Syndrome (TSD) is they should read Carl Hess’ Feb. 8 letter, “Declared Innocent Before Trial Began.”
The cornerstone of our justice system is, and has been since the sixth century, the presumption of innocence. Mr. Hess and other leftists don’t believe that and he proudly proclaimed so in this letter. I was pleasantly surprised that he admitted this in black and white.
The “presumption of the innocence” was first included in Roman Law in the sixth Century, “Proof lies on him who asserts, not on him who denies.” Talmudical Law states, “Every man is innocent until proven guilty.” Even Islamic Law asserts the presumption of innocence.
We have heard the mantra echoed throughout the corrupt Democrat Party and their equally corrupt News Corporation spokespeople that “No one is above the law, not even the president.” What Mr. Hess had the courage to confirmed for us is that the president is not above the law but below the law. Mr. Hess wrote because the Republicans in the Senate had a presumption of innocence, they “are spineless and have contempt for the law, the truth, and the Constitution.”
So, the next time you are asked to serve on a jury and the judge explains to you that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, just tell him that he is full of crap. Tell the judge that you are already convinced the defendant is guilty and anyone who doesn’t agree with you is “spineless and has contempt for the law, the truth, and the Constitution.” As you gather your things together to be escorted out of the courthouse you should thank the legal scholarship from Carl Hess for getting you out of jury duty.
Jim Faust
Dothan
