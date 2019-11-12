The national media rarely disseminates anything favorable to President Trump, but the Associated Press did so in its article pertinent to the extermination of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, calling it “a significant foreign policy success for Trump.”
Retired Lt. Gen. William G. Boykin, who served 13 years with the U.S. Army’s elite and secretive Delta Force, the unit which conducted the spectacular raid resulting in Baghdadi’s death, said it was the most “precise” military operation he has ever seen. His exuberant praise applies to everyone connected with the mission, including a decisive commander-in-chief who is sensitive to the first principle of war — surprise.
The president notified Russia and Turkey that American helicopters would be in a definite area, but certainly not hostile to either of them. It was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our troops Both foreign governments trusted him enough to not interfere, even though they weren’t briefed on the specifics of the goal.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff promptly expressed their usual contempt for the president because he waited until all the troops returned safely before telling them. This was absolutely the right thing to do, as lawmakers of their kind have loose lips, making them a danger to not only our military, but our republic as a whole.
William H. Bell
Dothan
