Draft-dodging Corporal Bonespurs, AKA Donald Trump, dodged serving in the United States military, and never learned the value of team, loyalty, looking out for one's buddies, respectfully doing one's duty, being selfless, and serving our county with honor, integrity and personal courage.
Donald Trump has learned none of these values, so it is understandable that he would not hesitate to betray our allies, most especially our Kurdish allies in the Middle East who have done an outstanding job in protecting the United States from possible attacks by ISIS.
Trump has successfully reinstated ISIS and enabled it to regroup and to grow in strength once again where it will be able to launch another attack on the U.S.
Trump is a grave danger to our national security.
Karen Hedwig Backman
Dothan
