After watching Memorial Day programs, I thought to myself that I would be wrong if I did not talk about President Trump's comments some years ago concerning the late U.S. Sen. John McCain. Trump said McCain was not a good fighter pilot and that is the reason he was captured and became a POW in the Vietnam War. He went on to say McCain was a loser and not a war hero.
As far as I know, Trump never apologized to McCain or his family. Not only should he apologize to them, but also to every American POW and their families. Sometimes people should admit when they are wrong, even if they are the president of the United States.
The sad part is that not many people said much about the comments and some even today, try to justify Trump's comments.
Ken McKissack
Dothan
