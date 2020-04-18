April is Confederate History Month in Alabama, as proclaimed by the state school board and governor.
Our Confederate veterans defended the voluntary union of independent states, established by the Founding Fathers, from Abraham Lincoln's brutal invasion to collect his oppressive 200% tax on steel.
Lincoln declared: “I have no purpose to interfere with the institution of slavery. The power confided to me will be used to collect the tax revenue; but beyond what may be necessary for this object, there will be no invasion.” (First Inaugural Address, March 4, 1861).
More than 122,000 white, black, Native American, and Hispanic Alabamians served under the Confederate flag: 35,000 died in battle and from disease; another 20,000 were maimed for life.
Two out of three Alabamians can trace their bloodline to a Confederate veteran.
Disgracefully, Tommy Tuberville, a Republican candidate for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat, banned fans from waving our Confederate Veterans’ flag at Ole’ Miss Rebels’ football games while head coach at the University of Mississippi.
Tuberville whined that fans waving Confederate flags were causing his team to lose.
Although half of his football players were black, Tuberville, deceitfully claimed: “We can’t recruit black players against that Confederate flag being waved by the fans. The flags are killing us.”
Tuberville then urged students not to wave Confederate flags at the next game, “because it's so visual and a reminder of the school's bad past.”
Instead, he was greeted with a sea of Confederate flags waved by students in the stands, plus old graduates attending the game, wearing paste-on flags.
Mississippians’ message to Tuberville was clear: “The blood of our Confederate veterans is not for sale to anybody, at any price, for any reason.” (See Magnolia State Live 12/11/2017 and Washington Post 10/05/1997)
Hopefully, Alabamians will send Tuberville this same message in the July 14 Republican Primary runoff for the U.S. Senate.
Roger K. Broxton
Andalusia
