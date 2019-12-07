One of the components of an education starting in high school and continuing to the university level used to be the debate. In debating an issue, students studied both sides of an issue, made their position known, and then used logical facts to reinforce his or her position.
My second year of college included a course in public speaking and one of the speeches had to be a speech to persuade others. Today we have many university professors who spew their hatred of conservative values and punish students who dare to disagree with them. Their hatred has spread to their impressionable students.
It is so sad to read where speakers like Ben Shapiro, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Ann Coulter are literally booed and pushed off of university campuses with threat of bodily injury. What are the lawless students afraid of? Are they afraid that they might learn something?
If your cause is just and you can defend it, you don’t have to worry about others’ beliefs. If you know someone can eloquently state a position different from yours, the acceptable course of action would be to listen to them — you just might learn something.
The First Amendment free speech rights of conservatives are being trampled every day by the hypocritical “progressives” who spout “tolerance” but beat you on the head if you wear a red cap or disagree with their world view. “Progressives” today remind me of the spoiled child who cups their hands to their ears and says “I can’t hear you” when they don’t like the message.
As Ronald Reagan said so many years ago, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party; the party left me.”
Norman Barber
Cottonwood
