I am writing in response to Karen Hedwig Backman’s Oct. 19 letter to the editor, “Trump is a Grave Danger to our National Security.” She starts out by writing that the reason Trump never learned the “Value of team, loyalty, looking out for one’s buddies, doing one’s duty, being selfless, and serving our country with honor, integrity and personal courage” because he never served in the military.
I wonder if she has served and has these values or is devoid of them? Neither one of the Clintons served in the military, neither did either of the Obamas (including “for the first time in my adult life I am proud of my country” Michelle). Did Pelosi or Schumer ever serve in the military? No. What about the Democratic candidates? Biden, Sanders, Warren, Booker, Castro, O’Rourke — not them. By Ms. Backman’s own criteria for president, she is left with only two possibilities as the Democratic nominee — Buttigieg and Gabbard.
Ms. Backman continued by accusing President Trump of abandoning our Kurdish allies. These are the same Democrats who scream when we need to use troops to protect American citizens on the Southern border yet they are very willing to risk our soldiers in Syria to protect the Kurds. Strange isn’t it?
She writes Trump “reinstated ISIS and enabled it to regroup and grow in strength.” Beside the fact that there is absolutely no evidence of this, isn’t this the same group Obama called the “JV team?” The same ISIS who created its Caliphate during Obama’s tenure and beheaded thousands, buried and burned people alive, executed Christians and threw homosexuals off of buildings while Obama never lifted a finger.
Newsflash! President Trump destroyed the Caliphate and executed its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last month.
Jim Faust
Dothan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.