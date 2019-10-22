Whichever department in Enterprise runs the traffic lights has a real genius working for them. Both regular exit lanes leaving Walmart have been closed for some time now while the crossing lane on the Circle is repaired. So, since nobody uses those lanes, the traffic lights are locked to red. Because of course nobody still has to leave the Walmart parking lot. They now have to use a single right-turn lane. Friday, traffic leaving Walmart was backed up all the way to the actual store. Both available lanes were packed. So I guess nobody at “traffic control” would ever think to turn the green light back on. Or perhaps crossing circle traffic could use just the left lane out of courtesy.
Oh wait, that will never happen.
Ronald Stepp
Enterprise
