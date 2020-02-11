On March 3, Alabamians will go to the polls to vote on statewide Amendment 1. The proponents of this amendment have designed the wording to deceive voters into thinking we are voting mainly to change the name of the state Board of Education (SBOE) and the title of the state Superintendent of Education. However, this is far from the truth of the full wording of the amendment. Here is the truth about Senate Bill 397, which defines the full Amendment 1:
>> Amendment 1, if passed, will take away your right to vote for your state Board of Education representatives in the future and allow the politicians to decide whom they want to appoint to the state Board of Education. Do you want to lose your right to vote for your SBOE representative? Then vote no.
>> Amendment 1 is worded to deceive voters into thinking it is all about renaming the SBOE. It is not. Do you like the idea of politicians trying to deceive you into voting for this amendment? Then vote no.
>> The proponents of Amendment 1, if passed, state that it will remove Common Core State Standards from the public schools. It will not. All the politicians have to do is to rename Common Core State Standards to some other title and Alabama will be stuck with the worst national education standards, which are Common Core State Standards. Do you want your Alabama Constitution to continue to allow the federal government control what Alabama children are taught? Then vote no.
>> The proponents state that Amendment 1 should pass because most other states in the US appoint their state Board of Education members and have better test scores than Alabama. Based on the 2019 National Assessment of Education Progress, as rated by U.S. News and World Report, three of the top 10 states have elected state school board members; six of the bottom 10 states have appointed state board members. Do you want these politicians to deceive the voters into passing this amendment to give them more power? Then vote no.
>> Amendment 1, if passed, would leave parents with no voice in their children’s education. Do you want politicians to control education in Alabama? Then vote no.
If Amendment 1 is supposed to be good for Alabamians and our children, why do the politicians have to deceive the voter by using deceptive language instead of being forthright about what it really means? I hope you, the voter, will tell these politicians you do not like being deceived and on March 3, vote no on Amendment 1.
Lynn D. McMillen
Dothan
