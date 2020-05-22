On the local news recently I saw the politicians talking of raiding the newly passed gasoline tax revenue to pass out in a way that wasn’t supposed to happen. That tax was never passed to do anything but roads.
I wasn’t surprised; I’m sure if this crisis hadn’t happened, our tax-and-spend politicians would have figured out a way to raid the fund anyway.
When politicians see a pile of money, they can’t help themselves but to raid it. It doesn’t matter what stripes they wear.
They have made it easy for me to make my decision in November. No incumbents!
Ronald Bourdlaies
Cowarts
