Through COVID-19, people should realize or see that if we do not buy a thing — gas and groceries —because it is consider to be too high, it will go down in price, as recently we stayed at home & griped. When gas goes back up, people get out but gripe about high gas prices.

Stop buying anything considered too high and watch prices go down .

We are in control when we learn to work together.

Edward Martin

Samson

