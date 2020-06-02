Through COVID-19, people should realize or see that if we do not buy a thing — gas and groceries —because it is consider to be too high, it will go down in price, as recently we stayed at home & griped. When gas goes back up, people get out but gripe about high gas prices.
Stop buying anything considered too high and watch prices go down .
We are in control when we learn to work together.
Edward Martin
Samson
