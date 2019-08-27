When I wrote that Calvinism is the devil in the church, I was writing about some in my Southern Baptist denomination and not necessarily other denominations.
In the Southern Baptist, some people are teaching that a person is predestined to go to heaven or hell, and that people don't have a choice. This teaching is stated to come from John Calvin (who helped us to have religious freedom). Mr. Calvin is not around to defend himself.
I say this teaching that God chooses who goes to heaven or hell is straight from the devil.
Ken McKissack
Dothan
