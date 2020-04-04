In a March 25 Letter to the Editor, Mr. William Brooks referred to former Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard's sentence of "four years in prison, eight years of probation, and ordered to pay a $210,000 fine for 12 ethics violations."
That was four years ago. Has he been required to fulfill any of the fine? If not, why not, and will he ever?
John Helms
Louisville
