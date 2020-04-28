‘What else is new?’
In Larry Brown's April 26 letter "On stimulus checks," he asked if “never-Trumpers” would return or donate their stimulus checks. I ask why don't the Trump supporters return or donate their stimulus checks?
After all, it was a bipartisan Congress that eventually passed a $2 trillion-plus stimulus that was more than 2.5 times the $850 billion package that Trump requested. Prior to that, the Congress passed a $8.3 billion package to fight the coronavirus. Since then, the bipartisan Congress has passed another $484 billion stimulus package with little input from the White House and is is preparing for another stimulus package for state and local governments, again with little input from the White House.
Yet you want to give all credit to Trump. Well, so does he! What else is new?
Luke Douglas
Headland
