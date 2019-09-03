I want an American president who can balance budgets and not run up deficits, an American president, not a Russian shill who seems to have bankrupted every business he ever ran and is well on his way to bankrupting America.
I want an American president who is not in love with Vladimir Putin, who stands with our allies, not our enemies, and who understands macroeconomics and the delicate balance of trade.
I want an American president and, I want my country back!
Karen Hedwig Backman
Dothan
