I plan to vote for the “be fair” candidates, not the “get tough to get elected” ones. Doesn’t a dozen life sentences sound absurd? Person or a cat, with nine lives? And then there’s absurd gone to seed, arresting six-year-olds!

We just wonder if being forced to believe evolution, climate change, no sacred things, just secular, is right around the corner. And if you don’t comply, off with your head!

Pat Skeen

Dothan

