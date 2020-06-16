I have heard the reason of “systematic racism” given for the reason for murder, assassination of police officers, and looting of businesses dozens of times over the last week. If you want to watch a liberal’s eyes gloss over and cause a confused look on their face, just ask them “exactly what specific system in Minneapolis is racist?” What “racist system” in Minneapolis caused the looting of 530 businesses? Whatever “system” one might come up with it would have to be a “system” created by the Democratic Party.
The mayor in Minneapolis has been a Democrat for the last 40 years. The city council members are all Democrats except for one member from the Green Party. Minnesota has had Democratic governors for the past decade. Even their chief law enforcement officer, the attorney general, is a Democrat who once was to be the worst anti-Semite in the US Congress. When the riots first broke out, the brilliant mayor, Jacob Frye, blamed white supremacists for the riots. Does anyone with a television believe that?
I’ve said it before and I’ll continue to say it — the Democratic Party is a racist party. Since the father of the Democratic Party, Andrew Jackson, used ethnic cleansing against Native Americans, through slavery, Jim Crow, Margaret Sanger, placing Japanese Americans in concentration camps until today, the Party is racist from top to bottom. Their nominee for president said on a national radio program that if you didn’t vote for him, “you ain’t black.” The same man who said Obama was “clean and articulate.” Ask yourself, has he ever used those words to describe a white person? Joe Biden sponsored and/or voted for legislation in the ‘90’s that incarcerated more black men than anything else. Finally, who would deface the Lincoln Memorial other than a racist?
Jim Faust
Dothan
