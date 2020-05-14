In response to letters from Mr. Douglas and Ms. Westphal on April 29, I would like to state that my letter was parody in response to a letter asking if a woman accepted a check from Trump would she be a prostitute. Neither of them took umbrage with that waste of ink and paper by this news outlet. Yes, the stimulus was bipartisan and under Trump’s leadership. If Trump is taking credit, it is no different than any president taking credit for something congress accomplished. Claims like that go with the office no matter which party is in the White House.
With regard to Mr. Douglas’ challenge to Trump supporters return or donate the stimulus check, my wife and I did. We sent that money to Democrat relatives in need in Portland, Oregon, Chicago, Illinois, and Fairbanks, Alaska. I again, challenge him and any “Never Trump”-er to do the same. Put your wallet where your partisan political beliefs are.
I have stated numerous times I am not a fan of president Trump, but he is our president and I wish him good governance because I want our country and our people to succeed and flourish. I would wish no less for Biden should he win in November if he, like Trump, can successfully get past the sex and corruption scandals he is currently coping with.
Larry Brown
Fort Rucker
