Former President Jimmy Carter recently concluded that unquantified interference, if fully investigated, will prove that President Trump actually lost the election in 2016 and “was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf.” His claim follows two years of intense and costly investigation by Robert Mueller and his team of Democrats, who were unable to corroborate it.
Congressman Jerry Nadler shares Carter’s illusion. Despite the special counsel’s finding that no collusion existed, however, he chairs yet another investigation – the fifth one – into this matter.
Apropos of the Democrats’ continuous investigations, I am reminded of the refrain in one of Pete Seeger’s most popular songs, “Where have all the Flowers Gone?” It goes like this: “When will they ever learn; Oh, when will they ever learn?”
William H. Bell
Dothan
